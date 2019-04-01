Walkathon organised

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness on exercising one’s right to vote, students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, IIIT, organised a walkathon from the campus to the Srinivasa Centre on Sunday. More than 2,000 students participated in the event. Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar, IIIT Director Prof D Suryachandra Rao and IIIT Srikakulam Director Prof Harasriramulu flagged off the walkathon.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
No HC relief for Nirav Modi firm in I-T department's painting auction
Earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border
Bihar Yadav feud: Tej Pratap forms 'Lalu-Rabri morcha', to contest poll as Independent candidate
Reliance Industries touches record high; m-cap inches close to Rs 9 lakh crore
Bank of Baroda becomes second largest PSU bank after SBI
Saurav Ghosal becomes first Indian male to enter top-10 in PSA rankings