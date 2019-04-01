Walkathon organised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness on exercising one’s right to vote, students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, IIIT, organised a walkathon from the campus to the Srinivasa Centre on Sunday. More than 2,000 students participated in the event. Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar, IIIT Director Prof D Suryachandra Rao and IIIT Srikakulam Director Prof Harasriramulu flagged off the walkathon.