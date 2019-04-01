Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC wants Election Commission to act against ‘biased’ DGP

The YSRC pointed out the hindrances caused by the police of various districts in detail and requested the central police observer to instal CCTV cameras at all polling stations.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which is alleging the misuse of police machinery by the State government, on Sunday submitted a representation to the Central Police Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India detailing the ‘biased’ acts of the director general of police (DGP) towards a particular party.

In its representation, the YSRC alleged that IPS officer RP Thakur was appointed as the DGP a few months ago without the government sending the shortlisted names to the UPSC and ignoring seniority of other police officials. With regard to illegal postings of non-cadre officers in the cadre posts, the YSRC said non-cadre officers Koya Praveen, Vikranth Patil, SV Rajasekhara Babu and Damodar were appointed as Superintendents of Police of Prakasam, Chittoor, Guntur Rural and Vizianagaram districts respectively.

The YSRC further said the department was widely misusing its machinery to support the TDP in the upcoming elections. “The SPs of Anantapur and Chittoor have prepared field reports about the bickerings in the YSR Congress at the behest of the ruling party,’’ the YSRC leaders said.

The YSRC pointed out the hindrances caused by the police of various districts in detail and requested the central police observer to instal CCTV cameras at all polling stations. “We request you to take action against the police officials, including the DGP, and deploy paramilitary forces for free and fair elections,’’ the party urged the observer.

