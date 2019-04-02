Home Cities Vijayawada

CEC pulls up chief secretary for defying orders?

It is learnt that the CEC pulled up the Chief Secretary for disobeying the directions of the EC and sought his explanation and the circumstances that prompted him to issue a GO nullifying its orders.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha

AP Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, who is due to retire next month, seems to have landed in trouble at the fag-end of his service as he reportedly came under fire from the Chief Election Commission (CEC) for defying its order to transfer three IPS officers, including State Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao. Punetha was reportedly summoned by the CEC on Monday to explain the circumstances that led him to override its order.

It is learnt that the CEC pulled up the Chief Secretary for disobeying the directions of the EC and sought his explanation and the circumstances that prompted him to issue a GO nullifying its orders. What exactly transpired in the meeting, however, was not known. The CS was not available for his comments as efforts to reach him on phone went in vain.

On the night of March 26, the CS issued a GO (716) transferring Intelligence DG Venkateswara Rao and SPs of Srikakulam and Kadapa districts following the directions of the CEC. However, the very next day, two different GOs (720 and 721) were issued in the name of the CS.

The GO 720 was issued cancelling the GO 716 and notifying only the transfers of SPs of Srikakulam and Kadapa districts. And in the GO 721, the CS enclosed the list of police officers to be designated for election-related duties. In the list, officers from the Director General of Police to police constable were designated for poll duties but the Intelligence DG was exempted.

In the GO 721, the CS also cited a letter from the DGP to him the previous day (after issuing the orders transferring all the three IPS officers) based on which the order was issued.

Venkateswara Rao applies for leave

After the government notified his transfer relieving him from the post of Intelligence chief and directed him to report to the Head Office, AB Venkateswara Rao is reported to have applied for two months’ leave

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Chandra Punetha AP Chief Secretary Chief Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp