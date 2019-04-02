Pingali remembered on National Flag Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pingali Venkayya Charitable Trust celebrated the 98th National Flag Day at Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on Monday. The designer of the Tricolour, Pingali Venkayya, was remembered on the occasion.

President of the trust and senior journalist and Padma Sri, Turlapati Kutumba Rao, said, “Pingali Venkayya designed the Tricolour and presented it to Gandhi on April 1, 1921 during the All India Congress Committee session held here in Vijayawada.”

Dr Venna Vallabharao, recipient of Central Sahitya Academy and author of ‘Jatiya Pataka Roopasilpi Pingali Venkayya’, talked about the biographical details of Venkayya. A message sent by KHS Jagadamba, Founder President, was read out, and a brochure on Pingali was launched. K Jitendra Babu, Indologist and Advocate, AP HC, unveiled several lesser-known facets of Pingali’s life. AS Antony and Rajarao, ex- servicemen, were honoured by the organisers on the occasion. Trustee Pingali Suseela presented a report on Pingali Venkayya Charitable Trust. Baby Pranita Reddy’s ring dance to the ‘Vande Mataram’ song entertained the audience.

At the event

