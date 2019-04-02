Lok Sabha polls 2019: YSRC candidate promises world-class career counselling centre in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP) underlined the need to improve academic, social and physical infrastructure to transform Vijayawada as a world-class city in the coming years.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised here on Monday, Vara Prasad said that majority of the youth hailing from the city are lacking knowledge in choosing courses apt for them for a better a future.

Taking a serious note of the issue, he said a world-class career counselling centre would be set up in the constituency to guide the youth in a better way and make them employable, if he was elected. Informing about the steps to be taken for improving social infrastructure, the industrialist said that people from various parts of the country visit the city, part of the State capital Amaravati and there was an urgent need to improve livelihood index and hospitality in the region. Over the decades, the city is also serving as film capital and to continue the legacy further film-based events would be organised here, which provide employment for the locals, he said.

Explaining his vision towards improvement of physical infrastructure in the city, PVP maintained that he don’t want to comment on the failures of sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani and only focus on development of the constituency. He also stressed the need to address traffic congestion in the city.

Steps would be taken for speedy completion of ongoing projects like flyovers near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle. State of the art facilities would be provided at the two government hospitals in the city to cater the medical needs of the people. Drinking water problem and fluoride issue in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru would also be solved, he added.