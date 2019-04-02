Home Cities Vijayawada

Lok Sabha polls 2019: YSRC candidate promises world-class career counselling centre in Vijayawada

Drinking water problem and fluoride issue in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru would also be solved, he added.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Potluri Vara Prasad

Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada parliament constituency YSRC candidate Potluri Vara Prasad (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP) underlined the need to improve academic, social and physical infrastructure to transform Vijayawada as a world-class city in the coming years.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised here on Monday, Vara Prasad said that majority of the youth hailing from the city are lacking knowledge in choosing courses apt for them for a better a future.

Taking a serious note of the issue, he said a world-class career counselling centre would be set up in the constituency to guide the youth in a better way and make them employable, if he was elected. Informing about the steps to be taken for improving social infrastructure, the industrialist said that people from various parts of the country visit the city, part of the State capital Amaravati and there was an urgent need to improve livelihood index and hospitality in the region. Over the decades, the city is also serving as film capital and to continue the legacy further film-based events would be organised here, which provide employment for the locals, he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Explaining his vision towards improvement of physical infrastructure in the city, PVP maintained that he don’t want to comment on the failures of sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani and only focus on development of the constituency. He also stressed the need to address traffic congestion in the city.

Steps would be taken for speedy completion of ongoing projects like flyovers near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle. State of the art facilities would be provided at the two government hospitals in the city to cater the medical needs of the people. Drinking water problem and fluoride issue in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru would also be solved, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency YSRC Potluri Vara Prasad Lok Sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp