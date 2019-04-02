Sunstroke cases on the rise in Vijayawada with increasing temperature

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Temperatures are steadily increasing in Krishna district and the number of people suffering from sunstroke is also rising. Most patients getting admitted to hospitals in Vijayawada city show symptoms of dehydration, according to the records of the past three days. District health officials are saying that the number of people who have fallen victim to sunstroke is 38, however, with the daytime temperatures going up to 40 degree Celsius, there are speculations that it is much higher.

“Till date, not many cases of sunstroke have been registered in the district. As the temperatures are increasing, other diseases are likely to spread too. Moreover, election campaigns are also taking place and many people taking part in rallies tend to fall ill due to the heat. As of now, we can see the number of people down with normal fevers increasing. The spread of Malaria and Dengue is controlled for now,” said Nageswararao, District Epidemiologist.

He further said that the district health department was conducting awareness camps and health officials were going from door to door to distribute ORS sachets and pamphlets to people.All hospitals, PHCs and private hospitals were instructed to notify the department about all sunstroke and heat wave-related cases, Nageswararao added.

As a precautionary measure, all sub-centres and PHCs in the district have been stocked up with IV Fluids and ORS packets, Paracetamol and other antibiotic drugs.Adding to this, more than 1,400 paramedical staff have been deployed at various panchayats and mandals across Krishna district to provide for emergency services.

Awareness camps held, precautions taken