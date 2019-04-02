TDP seeks removal of KK Sharma as poll observer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objecting the appointment of KK Sharma (retd IPS) as the Central Police Observer (CPO) to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking the shifting of the former from the State.

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar submitted a representation to the CEC mentioning that Sharma was shifted to AP after his appointment as Central Police Observer to West Bengal was objected by Trinamool Congress and observed that it was ridiculous to send an officer, who was not suitable in West Bengal to AP.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that the TDP already expressed serious reservation on the appointment of Sharma as the CPO on the ground that he had affiliation to the RSS.

“There had been many reports in the newspapers about the controversial conduct of this officer. Moreover, he is retired police officer. How do you expect a retired officer to command the deployment of forces? What action can you take in case the officer does not perform his functions properly. Going by the reports what confidence can you give to political parties that he is going to be fair? If these issues are not addressed how can we expect that the Election Commission is fair in conducting the elections,’’ the TDP representation read.