Two Telugu Desam Party candidates suffer from heatstroke

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the daytime temperatures have touched 40 degree Celsius, candidates campaigning during the afternoon have high chances of falling ill. To avoid falling pray to heatstroke, they commence their rallies and campaigns before 7 am, and take a break from the roads in the afternoon. After the sun sets, they once again set out to continue their campaign.

Despite the precautions most of them are taking, two MLA candidates of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fell ill and had to be admitted to private hospitals. Penamaluru segment candidate Bode Prasad and Jaggayapet segment candidate Sreeram Rajgopal (Tatayya) suffered with heatstrokes while they were campaigning. Doctors have advised them to take rest for a while.

On Saturday, Bode Prasad, who was addressing a gathering as part of his campaign in Kankipadu, fainted. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Poranki. “Prasad has been doing a whirlwind tour in his constituency for the past one week. Due to the high temperature, sugar levels in his body decreased and he fainted,” said persons close to Prasad. The MLA will resume campaign from Kankipadu on Tuesday. Sreeram Rajgopal too suffered from a heatstroke while he was participating in a rally in an open top car.