YSRC accuses vernacular daily of publishing fake news favouring TDP

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a vernacular daily had published a fake survey in favour of the TDP and the same was also broadcast in a news channel, leaders of the YSRC lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and sought action against those responsible for the same.

YSRC leaders MVS Nagi Reddy and P Gowtham Reddy called on the CEO on Monday and submitted the complaint seeking action against the management of the vernacular newspaper and news channel as the claim that the survey was done by Lokniti - CSDS firm was false.  Lokniti - CSDS rubbished the claim of the said vernacular newspaper by clarifying that they had not conducted any surveys on the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRC leaders further said that Lokniti - CSDS also announced its decision to take legal action against the newspaper. Meanwhile, senior journalist K Amarnath also lodged a complaint with  CEC Sunil Arora and also the Press Council of India seeking action against the management of the newspaper for publishing a fake survey.

