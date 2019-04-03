78 get gold medals at NTRUHS convocation 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Annual convocation of Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS) was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Tuesday.National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Chairperson Professor V S Chouhan, the chief guest of the event, presented graduation certificates to the students. Many students who got medals were already working, but they attended the event and received their certificates in the presence of NTRUHS V-C CV Rao and other eminent personalities.

As many as 38 gold medals and 22 silver medals and cash prizes were presented to 17 students in several categories for the 2014 year of examination. As many as 40 gold medals, 19 silver medals and cash prizes were presented to 18 students in for the 21st convocation, 2015 year of examination.

