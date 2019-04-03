Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA to train farmers in realty, construction

In the one-month-long course, the farmers would be trained in the basics of legal, taxation, permits, Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act and its norms and other aspects of the field.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the authority would provide support to the farmers of the capital region, who aspire to become entrepreneurs in the fields of realty and construction. 

In the concluding session of the one-month-long training in Entrepreneurial Real Estate and Construction Management for the second batch of farmers, the Commissioner noted that the authority would provide necessary infrastructural support to the trained farmers who which to establish their own ventures. “From the first batch, 14 farmers have set up their own businesses.

There is a lot of potential in the fields of realty and construction, and the training we are providing in association with National Academy of Construction will benefit the ryots,” Sreedhar said. The field visit to Magarpatta, arranged as a part of the training to the first batch, helped the farmers, he added.

