As D-Day nears, Telugu Desam leaders go for YSRCP’s jugular  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With April 11, the D Day of 2019 general elections approaching fast, the TDP leaders have intensified attack on the YSRCP. While Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu termed the YSRCP, a party of wild animals and the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a man eater, AP TDP president K Kala Venkata Rao shot off a letter to the leader of opposition and blamed him of attempting to turn AP into a desert by colluding with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a time when the YSRCP leader Sharmila during her electioneering repeatedly said that the YSRCP had no need of alliances forged with other political parties and that her brother Reddy was coming across like a lion all by himself, Yanamala likened the YSRCP to a party of wild animals, adding that the people were shit scared of the arrival of the lion (read Reddy).

Alleging that the YSRCP chief had indeed overtaken his grandfather Raja Reddy in terms of cruelty, Yanamala compared the former with erstwhile dictator of Uganda Idi Amin. While Amin was a cannibal, Reddy was a man eater, he alleged. “YSRC is a party of wild animals. Lions, tigers and other wild animals should be in the forest. What is the need of elections for the wild animals that kill people.

Will anyone vote for the wild animals’ party YSRC?’’ Yanamala asked. “If we vote for YSRC, we will have to pay rents to Reddy and his followers for residing in our own houses,” he said. Stating that it was a shame on part of Reddy to be involved in 31 cases, as per the affidavit filed by him, Yanamala said that going by the affidavit no one would vote for YSRCP.

Meanwhile, AP TDP president Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the YSRCP chief was involved in several cases and was preparing the ground to give up the rights of the AP on Godavari and Krishna river waters to Telangana, by joining hands with KCR. To come out of these cases and protect the ill-gotten wealth, Reddy had been compromising on the interests of the State, particularly on that of the farmers and was colluding to benefit Telangana.

“Despite the TRS government conspiring to take Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects into their hands and has also been arguing to reduce the water share of AP in Krishna and Godavari rivers, before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, the YSRC chief never uttered a single word on the attempts made by the TRS government,” he said.