Home Cities Vijayawada

As D-Day nears, Telugu Desam leaders go for YSRCP’s jugular  

With April 11, the D Day of 2019 general elections approaching fast, the TDP leaders have intensified attack on the YSRCP.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With April 11, the D Day of 2019 general elections approaching fast, the TDP leaders have intensified attack on the YSRCP. While Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu termed the YSRCP, a party of wild animals and the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a man eater, AP TDP president K Kala Venkata Rao shot off a letter to the leader of opposition and blamed him of attempting to turn AP into a desert by colluding with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a time when the YSRCP leader Sharmila during her electioneering repeatedly said that the YSRCP had no need of alliances forged with other political parties and that her brother Reddy was coming across like a lion all by himself, Yanamala likened the YSRCP to a party of wild animals, adding that the people were shit scared of the arrival of the lion (read Reddy).

Alleging that the YSRCP chief had indeed overtaken his grandfather Raja Reddy in terms of cruelty, Yanamala compared the former with erstwhile dictator of Uganda Idi Amin. While Amin was a cannibal, Reddy was a man eater, he alleged. “YSRC is a party of wild animals. Lions, tigers and other wild animals should be in the forest. What is the need of elections for the wild animals that kill people.

Will anyone vote for the wild animals’ party YSRC?’’ Yanamala asked. “If we vote for YSRC, we will have to pay rents to Reddy and his followers for residing in our own houses,” he said. Stating that it was a shame on part of Reddy to be involved in 31 cases, as per the affidavit filed by him, Yanamala said that going by the affidavit no one would vote for YSRCP.

Meanwhile, AP TDP president Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the YSRCP chief was involved in several cases and was preparing the ground to give up the rights of the AP on Godavari and Krishna river waters to Telangana, by joining hands with KCR. To come out of these cases and protect the ill-gotten wealth, Reddy had been compromising on the interests of the State, particularly on that of the farmers and was colluding to benefit Telangana.

“Despite the TRS government conspiring to take Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects into their hands and has also been arguing to reduce the water share of AP in Krishna and Godavari rivers, before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, the YSRC chief never uttered a single word on the attempts made by the TRS government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp