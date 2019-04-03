Home Cities Vijayawada

CEO: Efforts on to bring more forces for election

In 2014 elections, 25,000 police personnel came to AP from Telangana.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that out of the 392 companies of police forces required for the smooth conduct of the April 11 polls  in the State, only 190 companies have arrived so far. Interacting with the media at his chambers in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, he informed that a letter was already sent to the Election Commission, informing the panel about the issue.

Stating that they are also in touch with the neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu so as to get the forces, he said that there are some benefits as well as some hardships with conduct of elections in both the Telugu states in a single phase.

In 2014 elections, 25,000 police personnel came to AP from Telangana. “But, with the elections scheduled on the same day, we cannot bring the forces from Telangana,” he said. Around 9,000 polling stations have been identified as problematic, he said and added necessary steps will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of polls. 

7,300 APSRTC buses for polls 
During a meeting with the transport department officials, the CEO asked the APSRTC officials to arrange 7,300 buses for transporting election staff and materials. He also wanted them to arrange 300 private buses.

