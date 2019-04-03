CTF cracks robbery case, recovers RS 1.26 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) officials cracked a case of robbery and arrested six persons for stealing Rs 1.26 crore from their employer. The accused were arrested from Vijayawada on Tuesday and teams have been formed to nab another absconding accused. According to the police, Vasupalli Nagaraju (29) from Visakhapatnam took the help of Vasupalli Das (32) from Visakhapatnam, Reddypalle Kishore alias Nani (28) from Rajamahendravaram, Parikela Bhavani Shankar (22) from Mylavaram (Krishna district), Chitluri Sai Harshavardhan (22), and a juvenile — in planning the robbery.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said Nagaraju, the prime accused, was working as an assistant for the complainant, Abhinav Reddy, a Hyderabad-based chili exporter. Reddy approached Two-Town police officials a week ago and complained that he had been robbed of around `1.7 crore at YSR Jakkampudi Colony layout.

In his complaint, Abhinav Reddy said three unknown men wearing khaki trousers and black shoes stopped their vehicle near KR Market posing as CTF officials on election duty. When they found the cash, they asked Reddy to show bills to prove that the money rightfully belonged to him. Then, they suddenly attacked Reddy and fled with the cash.

“Nagaraju, an associate of Reddy, who was also one of the complainants in the case, had been chalking the plan with his friend Ravindra for a month. He took the help of Nani and Das in bringing the money from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and checked in at Manorama Hotel. We investigated and found that he was the accused, and recovered `1.26 crore. Some more amount is yet to be recovered,” said the CP.“The cash was unaccounted, and there is a possibility that it was circulated in hawala transactions,” Rao added.

Police’s account of how the robbery took place

Nagaraju, an associate of Reddy, who was also one of the complainants in the case, had been chalking the plan with his friend Ravindra for a month. He formed a gang and posing as eelction officials, the gang intercepted the victim’s vehicle. Posing as a victim, Nagaraju accompanied his boss Abhinav Reddy in filing a complaint about the robbery. Nagaraju then took the help of Nani and Das in bringing the money from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and checked in at Manorama Hotel.