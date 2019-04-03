Home Cities Vijayawada

CTF cracks robbery case, recovers RS 1.26 crore

Posing as commissioner task force officials, accused intercepted the vehicle carrying the money

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao looking at the cash recovered | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) officials cracked a case of robbery and arrested six persons for stealing Rs 1.26 crore from their employer. The accused were arrested from Vijayawada on Tuesday and teams have been formed to nab another absconding accused. According to the police, Vasupalli Nagaraju (29) from Visakhapatnam took the help of Vasupalli Das (32) from Visakhapatnam, Reddypalle Kishore alias Nani (28) from Rajamahendravaram, Parikela Bhavani Shankar (22) from Mylavaram (Krishna district), Chitluri Sai Harshavardhan (22), and a juvenile — in planning the robbery.  

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said Nagaraju, the prime accused, was working as an assistant for the complainant, Abhinav Reddy, a Hyderabad-based chili exporter. Reddy approached Two-Town police officials a week ago and complained that he had been robbed of around `1.7 crore at YSR Jakkampudi Colony layout.

In his complaint, Abhinav Reddy said three unknown men wearing khaki trousers and black shoes stopped their vehicle near KR Market posing as CTF officials on election duty. When they found the cash, they asked Reddy to show bills to prove that the money rightfully belonged to him. Then, they suddenly attacked Reddy and fled with the cash.

“Nagaraju, an associate of Reddy, who was also one of the complainants in the case, had been chalking the plan with his friend Ravindra for a month. He took the help of Nani and Das in bringing the money from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and checked in at Manorama Hotel. We investigated and found that he was the accused, and recovered `1.26 crore. Some more amount is yet to be recovered,” said the CP.“The cash was unaccounted, and there is a possibility that it was circulated in hawala transactions,” Rao added.

Police’s account of how the robbery took place 
Nagaraju, an associate of Reddy, who was also one of the complainants in the case, had been chalking the plan with his friend Ravindra for a month. He formed a gang and posing as eelction officials, the gang intercepted the victim’s vehicle. Posing as a victim, Nagaraju accompanied his boss Abhinav Reddy in filing a complaint about the robbery. Nagaraju then took the help of Nani and Das in bringing the money from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and checked in at Manorama Hotel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commissioner’s Task Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp