HC hears PIL against TTD

Advocate Umesh Chandra PVG appearing for the petitioner submitted before the court that L1, L2 and L3 VIP Darshan by TTD prevent an individual of his/her Fundamental Rights.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A Division Bench of the AP High Court, presided by Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, on Tuesday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the VIP Break Darshan at Tirumala by TTD.Petitioner J Venkata Subbarao approached the High Court against the practice alleging discrimination on the basis of position of an individual in the society. 

Advocate submitted that as TTD doesn’t come under the ambit of RTI, pertaining to VIP Darshan has become impossible.The bench asked  the advocate to submit more documentary evidence to substantiate his stand and posted the matter for further hearing to next Tuesday.

