New MLCs promise to fill vacant govt posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-elected MLCs -- Illa Venkateswara Rao, KS Lakshmana Rao and Pakalapati Raghuvarma -- took oath in the chambers of the AP Legislative Council Chairman MA Shariff on Tuesday.While Venkateswara Rao won as MLC from East Godavari - West Godavari graduates constituency, Lakshman Rao elected from Krishna - Guntur graduates con -stituency and Raghuvarma from Srikakulam - Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam teachers constituency.

After administering oath to the MLCs, the Council Chairman handed over the election declaration form to them. Speaking on the occasion, the MLCs asserted to raise their voice for filling government posts, resolving problems of contract, outsourcing employees and teachers. “We will act as constructive opposition and will fight against the anti-people policies of the government,” the MLCs maintained.