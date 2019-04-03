Home Cities Vijayawada

Property worth Rs 30 lakh gutted in furniture warehouse fire

A fire mishap in a furniture warehouse created panic at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A fire mishap in a furniture warehouse created panic at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday. According to fire department officials, the incident happened around 10 am. Locals saw smoke emanating from the warehouse and alerted fire department officials.

Soon after receiving information, three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire in two hours. “Electric short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the mishap. Property worth around Rs 30 lakh was destroyed,” said the district fire officer D Niranjan Reddy. A case has been registered and an investigation has been called for to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

