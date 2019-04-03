Home Cities Vijayawada

Rajnath Singh to visit Avanigadda today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the BJP candidates contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the BJP candidates contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Union Minister will hold a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Wednesday.

According to the BJP State leaders, the poll meeting would begin by 10 am and Rajnath Singh is expected to reach the venue around 11 am. The Union Minister would explain the assistance given to the State by the Centre in a bid to counter the “false propaganda” allegedly being made by the TDP government. 

The latest visit of Rajnath Singh would be his third in a span of six months. The minister visited Guntur in October last year and participated in the Shakti Kendra Pramukh meeting in Kadapa in January this year. 
After the conclusion of the meeting, the Union Home Minister is expected to visit Vijayawada to interact with the media.

It maybe noted that the BJP has been roping in its senior members to canvass for its contestants in the State. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two meetings so far, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal visited the State twice. 

