Tourism dept to introduce special tour package on Ugadi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will offer Vijayawada-Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package from the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The online bookings for the same began on Tuesday.The package, of two nights and one day, is part of an initiative taken up by APTDC to make travel for devotees from Vijayawada to Tirupati temple simpler and comfortable.

A bus from APTD Central Reservation Officer near the sub-collector office will depart at 10 pm on the first day, April 6 (Ugadi), and as per the itinerary, the tour would conclude at 5 am on the third day, April 8. The bus will also pick up passengers from tourism office Autonagar, Patamata, Benz Circle and Labbipet.The ticket cost is `3,000 and `3,775 for children and adults respectively. These charges will include travel charges in a non-AC coach, stay, and food for all three days.

They also include special darshan charges in temples such as Tiruchanoor, Srinivasa Mangapuram and Srikalahasti for one day. For tonsuring at Tirumala, devotees have to pay separately. The devotees will reach Srikalahasti on the second day and stay at the APTDC hotel. Then they will have breakfast and depart for Tirumala. The devotees would go to Tirupati bus station and change buses to reach Tirumala.

They will reach Tirupati for lunch, and will depart for Srinivasa Mangapuram after lunch. They will reach Tiruchanoor for darshan by 4 pm and Srikalahasti at 6 pm. By 7.30 pm, the devotees will return to the APTDC hotel and prepare for their journey back to Vijayawada, which will start at 9 pm . They will arrive Vijayawada by 4.30 am on the third day.