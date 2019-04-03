‘Your vote most powerful tool in democracy’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “In a democracy, vote is the most precious and powerful tool to decide the people’s future. Hence, it is every one’s responsibility to exercise their right to vote judiciously,” said Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Participating in the ‘Be Heard. Because the Nation is Listening’ seminar organised by The New Indian Express, in association with Kakaraparti Bhava Narayana (KBN) College, here on Tuesday to create awareness among voters, the CP addressed a roomful of young post graduates.

“Only when people vote can they get the leadership they desire. If you do not wish to become a lamb that becomes food for two fighting wolves then use your vote judiciously,” he advised the youngsters. The CP added Indians were fortunate as the country is a republic, unlike many others where a section of the society, a community or a particular gender is bereft of the right to vote.

Explaining how the police were strictly implementing the Model Code of Conduct, the CP assured the students of a safe and secure environment where voters could cast their vote without any fear. “20-30 years ago, the situation was different. But today we live in good times, when no situation can arise where one can influence or intimidate the other.”

Dr MC Das, a well-known management consultant and retired professor, described voting as a bounden duty of every citizen of the country. “Not using one’s right to vote is no less a crime than sedition,” he emphasised. He cited examples of countries like Saudi Arabia, where women are not allowed to vote, and Switzerland, where women only got that right in 1970s.

“From April 11, people will decide their fate for the next five years. The verdict will be out on May 23. In the past, bloodshed and violence were ways for a leader to succeed, but now we choose our leader with votes, sans any violence or bloodshed,” he added. In his welcome address, KBN College Principal V Narayana Rao said 65 per cent of the country’s population was youth, which was why other countries envied India.

“But the question is do the youth use their power properly? Are they using their right to vote? No, there was only a 60 per cent turnout in the last MLC elections. When a 95-year-old gets worried if she finds her vote missing, why should a youth be indifferent? Let there be a change and all of us cast our votes to decide the fate of our country,” he urged. On behalf of The New Indian Express, Deputy Resident Editor T Kalyan Chakravarthy gave the vote of thanks.

What to do?

 What needs to be done if you have your name on the voter list, but do not have EPIC?

Use any valid identity card to cast your vote.

 What to do if someone has illegally used your vote?

Demand to exercise your franchise by showing your ID and you will be given Tendered Ballot Paper.

 If you do not wish to vote for any candidate?

Go for NOTA option

Vijayawada Youth more inclined to exercise their franchise

Vijayawada: Unlike in the past, there is an increasing awareness among new voters about their right to vote and most are eager to exercise it to see their favourite leaders come to power. M Sai Ram, a 21-year-old MBA student of KBN College, says voting is the only option if people want to see a change of the government. “If one wants the right people to come to power, then he/she must vote for those who will actually make a difference.”

Agreeing with him, A Varudhini, a PG student from the same college, says using the right to vote is always the right thing. “If one does not vote, he/she will be guilty of bringing those people to power who do not deserve it,” she stresses. Abdul Hafeez, another management graduate, asked why one should forgo one’s right.

“Not using an opportunity is as good as misusing it,” he says. Asked what the youths look for when they vote, D Siva Ranjani, an MBA student, says she looks for a person who will contribute in a region’s development and make a difference there. Her friend Varudhini states she is interested in a candidate’s profile rather than the party he or she represents.