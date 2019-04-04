Bike rams pole, three die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three members of the same family died on the spot when the motorcycle they were travelling on hit an electricity pole in Vanadhura of Mudinepalli mandal on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident happened around 11 am when the three — Aadabh (50), Devamatha (43) and Durga Rao (28) — were on their way to Mudinepalli town. When they reached Vanadhura, Rao lost control over the bike.