BJP conspiring to tamper with EVMs: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP to tamper with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and urged people to demand paper trail after casting their vote. Addressing public meetings in Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts, he intensified his attacks on the BJP and the YSRC, repeatedly accusing them of colluding to harm the State.

On EVMs, he alleged that the BJP was conspiring to ensure that a vote cast for the TDP goes instead to the YSRC.

“After you press the button, demand the paper receipt. It will have the party symbol and the candidate’s photo. I wanted VVPATs to be counted but the Election Commission said it will take a week to count them. Didn’t we have ballot papers earlier? At that time, counting used to be finished in 12 hours! Now, they claim it takes a week. What do they intend to do? Voters should have trust. Supreme Court is going to hear the matter again on Monday. I won’t leave this issue,” he said.

Lacing his speeches with punches, challenges, promises and accusations, Naidu cautioned the voters not to believe in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promises or be taken in by his request to give him a chance. “Will you touch a live wire, just once?” he asked improvising on his earlier comments on the same topic.

In Nellore district, he admitted that it wasn’t a bastion of the TDP as it had won just three seats in 2014 while the YSRC bagged seven Assembly and the two Parliamentary constituencies. Conscious of the same, Naidu went all out to woo the people, reminding them that he irrigated crops in the district through the Pattiseema project. Criticising Adala Prabhakar Reddy, he said, “He got all his works done when he was in TDP and finally, defected to the YSRC. There is a need to defeat him.”

While listing his promises, he announced that unemployment dole would be hiked to Rs 3,000 a month and the qualification for the same would be Intermediate. Currently, only degree holders are eligible for it. He vowed to continue the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme till his last breath.

In Vinukonda, he mocked at Rajnath Singh, saying that not even 100 people turned up to hear the senior BJP leader in Vijayawada. Everywhere, he portrayed himself as a responsible CM who could be depended on to ensure the welfare of the youth in particular and every other section in the society.