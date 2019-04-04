Home Cities Vijayawada

Don’t be cheated by Chandrababu Naidu once again, Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorts electorate

According to a NABARD report, farmers of the State have more loans, the YSRC chief said.

Published: 04th April 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A supporter tying ‘Imam-e-Zaman’ to YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at an election meeting at Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to be aware of the ‘conspiracies’ of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and vote for trust and faith in the elections.

“If you vote for TDP, you will be cheated again. Naidu will close down schools, increase the fees, encroach lands and houses. Farmers will not get loans and students will be deprived of fee reimbursement. Not even a single welfare scheme will be implemented,’’ said the YSRC chief, addressing election meetings in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Wednesday.

While making serious allegations against Naidu, Jagan highlighted the welfare schemes and development programmes to be taken up by the YSRC if it is voted to power. Reiterating the YSRC’s commitment to  empowerment of youth in the State, he said all the 2.3 lakh vacant posts would be filled to solve the unemployment problem.

The job calendar would be released on January 1 of every year. A legislation would be enacted in the first session of the Assembly itself to ensure provision of 75 per cent of jobs to local people in industries. Skill development training would be given to local youth to make them industry-ready, he said.

“The summary of TDP governance during the last five years included lies, corruption, cheating and lawlessness. The TDP government was floating rumours to divert the attention of people from its failure to fulfil its election promises and its inefficiency on all fronts,” he said.When Naidu became the richest Chief Minister in the country, farmers of AP remained the poorest.

Addressing an election meeting in Ongole, Jagan announced that YSRC  candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy would be inducted into the Cabinet if the party was voted to power.

“The land mafia of Gurazala MLA hit the headlines and his atrocities knew no bounds. Though he was involved in illegal mining and running mafia, no action was taken against him by the TDP government. Janmabhoomi Committees have been functioning like organised mafia,” the YSRC chief said.

