Krishna district has 1,900 vulnerable polling booths

As many as 1,900 critical polling booths have been identified in the district, Krishna Collector Md Imtiaz said.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,900 critical polling booths have been identified in the district, Krishna Collector Md Imtiaz said. Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, the official said 700 buses and 125 mini-buses were being arranged for ferrying EVMs to poll booths.

The second phase of EVM randomisation has been completed in eight assembly constituencies, he said, adding as many 27,792 government officials were engaged in poll duties across the district.

He also said facilitation centres at all the constituencies have been arranged on April 5, 6 and 7 for the employees on poll duties to cast their votes.

“The vulnerable polling booths are identified basing on the situation in the earlier elections. Also, there are six stations that are inaccessible for the staff as they can be reached only by boats. So boating facility is also being arranged,” the collector added

