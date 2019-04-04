Home Cities Vijayawada

45 lakh farmers get Rs 3K under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme

On Wednesday alone, the government deposited  Rs 1,348 crore into the accounts of 44,96,128 farmers and the process will continue to cover the remaining beneficiaries in the coming days.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image used for representation.

By S Vishwanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is being touted as a game changer for the ruling TDP in the coming elections, the State government on Wednesday deposited Rs 3000 each in the bank accounts of 45 lakh farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, an income guarantee programme introduced by the Chandrababu Naidu government ahead of elections.

According to sources, over 48 lakh farmers have been identified as beneficiaries under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme and the government initiated the process of payment of Rs 3,000 each to as many as 44,99,843 farmers.

On Wednesday alone, the government deposited  Rs 1,348 crore into the accounts of 44,96,128 farmers and the process will continue to cover the remaining beneficiaries in the coming days. However, payment to 3,725 farmers was rejected for various reasons.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

After announcing a payout of Rs 15,000 each to farmers owning land up to five acres, including the Rs 6,000 Central aid per year, the State government also announced payment of Rs 10,000 on its own per annum to farmers who have more than five acres of land.

Though, the State government initially planned to deposit the amount in two phases - Rs 4,000 along with the Central component of Rs 2,000 - before the elections and the remaining Rs 5,000 before Kharif - started the process in February itself by depositing Rs 1,000 each in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme commencing its implementation before the election notification was issued so that the Model Code of Conduct would not affect it. P6

As part of payment of the first installment of Rs 4,000, the government deposited Rs 1000 earlier and now deposited the remaining Rs 3,000. The total amount spent so far by the government on the scheme stood at Rs 1,799 crore.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India gave its nod to the State government to go ahead with payment of Rs 4,000 each to the members of DWCRA groups as the third installment under the Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme. As the process of identifying the beneficiaries was completed before the announcement of election schedule, the poll panel felt that there was no need for stopping the ongoing scheme.

The TDP government announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 97,94,202 members of DWCRA groups and issued three cheques each to every member. While the first two cheques for Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500, dated February 1 and March 8, respectively were encashed by the beneficiaries, the last cheque (Rs 4000) can be encashed from April 5.

In a related development, the State government also decided to deposit the last two installments of debt-redemption schemes into the accounts of farmers in three to five days. The government will have to pay an amount of Rs 8,300 crore for clearing the two installments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Annadata Sukhibhava scheme Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections 2019 Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp