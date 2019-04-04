Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana court issues non-bailable warrant against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan

Meanwhile, sources said a police team from Hyderabad would visit Vijayawada on Thursday to take Vamsi into their custody.

VIJAYAWADA: The Nampally Metropolitan Court, Hyderabad on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan pertaining to a case filed in 2009 for illegally possessing firearms.

Though the Hyderabad High Court had earlier dismissed the case after Vamsi filed a squash petition, the Telangana police recently filed a plea with the lower court to reopen the case.

Following the plea, the court had issued summons to the TDP MLA. After failing to appear before the court, the Telangana police were ordered to execute a non-bailable warrant against him.Back in 2009, the government had denied him security when he sought the same stating that he had a threat to his life from his rivals. This resulted in him hiring private security and possessing guns.  

At the time, Vijayawada police raided his residence in Gannavaram and found unlicensed weapons and a case under the Arms Act, 1959 was registered.

Responding to the latest development in the issue, Vallabhaneni, addressing the media at his residence said that the entire episode of issuing an NBW against him was a political stunt by the Telangana government. “One can clearly understand that it is an act of political revenge. When the court dismissed the case in 2013, with what intention did the Telangana reopened the case?”

