2nd year Inter syllabus revised,focus on improving language skills 

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: From this academic year onwards, students of second year Intermediate are going to have a new syllabus. The languages, especially English, will have new modules with special focus on communication skills and creative writing. To design the new curriculum, officials formed subject committees constituting experts from various universities across the country.

The textbooks are going to be prepared by the experts under a revised committee formed by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to help students prepare for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE and CA. Around 37 subjects of vocational intermediate courses will be revised and the new textbooks will be uploaded on the website of the BIE. They will be made available in the markets by the last week of May or the first week of June.

Last year, officials of BIE had released a new syllabus for the first year Intermediate students. The board revised the entire syllabus for languages like English, Telugu and Sanskrit, and added a few topics to the syllabus of group subjects. Speaking to TNIE, BIE Commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi said, “The syllabus will be updated once in every five years. This year, we are updating the Intermediate second year syllabus. We will focus on languages so that students are equipped to express themselves in a better way. Our students are good at group subjects but lack command over languages. We also included moral value topics in the new syllabus.”