61-day fishing ban comes into force in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders to ban fishing in the sea using motor boats and mechanised fishing boats for a period of 61 days, from April 15 to June 16. Fish hatching season has begun and the ban, like every year, was imposed to preserve life in sea and maintain balance in nature.

Section 4 (2) of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1995, prohibits fishing activities in the sea, especially in the territorial limits of Andhra Pradesh, during this season.

Joint Director of Fisheries department, MA Yakub Basha, stated in a press release that the objective of the annual ban was to ensure they are conserved during the breeding season of prawns, shrimps and fish. “We will ensure that no boat ventures into the sea for fishing till June 16 as per the guidelines of the annual fishing ban. Those violating the orders will have to pay a fine and they will be booked under the act. Their boats will also be seized. Security officials, including coast guards, coastal security police and Navy teams have been deployed to ensure that the ban is not violated.”

The State government has reportedly planned to provide a compensation of `40,000 to the people who are affected by the ban, by May-end this year. To facilitate this, fishermen have to get themselves registered with the officials concerned and provide the required documents.