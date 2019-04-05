Jagan’s affection for Modi, KCR increasing day by day: Dinakar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is mortgaging the interests of Andhra Pradesh to get rid of the cases pending against him, TDP national spokesperson and party star campaigner Lanka Dinakar has said the YSRC chief’s affection towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM KCR, who are “obstructing” the development of the State, is increasing day-by-day.

While Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is busy bringing industries and providing employment, the YSRC leaders are making every attempt to thwart the efforts of the former by joining hands with Modi, he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Thursday, Dinakar said that after Naidu getting the prestigious Kia, Isuzu and other industries to Rayalaseema, Jagan has given the credit to Modi.

Asserting that alliance with the BJP in 2014 general elections caused loss to the TDP, he said that his party had no electoral alliance with any party in the elections held for local bodies before the general elections in 2014 and achieved best results. But, after aligning with the saffron party in general elections, the TDP lost 15 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, he said.

Alleging that the YSRC chief during his interaction with national media made blatant lies, he said despite facing bifurcation troubles, the TDP government implemented every promise mentioned in the 2014 election manifesto and even introduced more schemes.

Recalling that Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal described both the YSRC chief and KCR as the friends of BJP recently, Dinakar said that the statement by the former has revealed the secret understanding between the three parties.