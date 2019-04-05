Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 20 lakh crore needed to fulfil poll promises: IYR Krishna Rao

IYR Krishna Rao sought to know how the parties would implement the promises made by their chiefs considering the financial crisis the ruling government has pushed the State into.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former Chief Secretary and member of the State BJP unit IYR Krishna Rao observed that the government would not be in a position to continue giving funds under Pasupu Kumkuma and other welfare initiatives as being promised in poll meetings, given the financial position of the State. He said that it would cost the State at least Rs 20 lakh crore to implement all the promises made by the TDP and the YSRC in public meetings. In a press meet on Thursday, IYR Krishna Rao sought to know how the parties would implement the promises made by their chiefs considering the financial crisis the ruling government has pushed the State into.

“The revenue of the State is `1.5 crore. Even if they borrow `1 lakh crore, which is unlikely from next year as the ruling government has exhausted the borrowing limits, the money will not be enough. The exchequer would need `20 lakh crore to implement the promises,” he said.

