SCR to operate 53 special trains to clear summer passenger rush

Train number 07435, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Summer Special train, will depart Kakinada Town at 6.40 pm on April 7 and arrive Secunderabad at 5 am on the next day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  South Central Railway (SCR) will run 53 special trains between Secunderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Srikakulam Road, Secunderabad -Narsapur, Hyderabad-Tirupati, Kakinada Town-Secunderabad and Kanpur Central-Kacheguda to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. These special trains consist of all General Second Class Coaches.

Train number 07192, Secunderabad - Vijayawada summer Jansadharan special train, will depart Secunderabad at 12 pm from April 9 to 15 and arrive Vijayawada at 7.30 pm on the same day. En route, this train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur and Mangalagiri stations.

In the return direction, train number 07193 Vijayawada - Hyderabad summer Jansadharan special train, will depart Vijayawada at 8.25 pm from April 9 to 15 and arrive Hyderabad at 3 am on the next day. En route, this train will stop at Mangalagiri, Guntur,  Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations.

Train number 07256, Secunderabad  - Narsapur summer special train, will depart Secunderabad at 7.20 pm on April 9 and arrive Narsapur at 4.30 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07255, Narsapur - Secunderabad summer special train, will depart Narsapur at 7.30 pm on April 11 and arrive Secunderabad at 5.15 am on the next day. En route, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations in both the directions.

Train number 07356, Secunderabad  - Narsapur summer special train, will depart Secunderabad at 6.40 am on April 12 and arrive Narsapur at 4.15 pm on the same day. En route, this train will stop at Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Dornakal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations. In the return direction, train number 07355, Narsapur - Secunderabad summer special train, will depart Narsapur at 7.30 pm on April 12 and arrive Secunderabad at 5.15 am on the next day. En route, this special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Junctionn, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

Train number 07026, Hyderabad - Srikakulam Road summer special train, will depart Hyderabad at 11 pm on April 10 and arrive Srikakulam Road at 12.50 pm on the next day. In the return direction, 07025 Srikakulam Road - Hyderabad Summer special train will depart Srikakulam Road at 1.50 pm on April 11 and arrive Hyderabad at 5.15 am on the next day. En route, this train will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both the directions.

Train number 07429, Hyderabad - Tirupati summer special train, will depart Hyderabad at 6 pm on April 13 and arrive Tirupati at 7 am on the next day. In the return direction, 07430 Tirupati - Hyderabad Summer special train will depart Tirupati at 5 pm on April 14 and arrive Hyderabad at 6.30 hrs on the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Train number 07435, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Summer Special train, will depart Kakinada Town at 6.40 pm on April 7 and arrive Secunderabad at 5 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07436, Secunderabad - Kakinada Town Summer Special train, will depart Secunderabad at 5.55 pm on April 8 and 9 and arrive Kakinada Town at 4 am on the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem,  Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations in both the directions. 

Train number 07435, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Summer Special train, will depart Kakinada Town at 6.10 pm on April 11, 12 and 14 and arrive Secunderabad at 4.35 am, next day. 

Good news for passengers travelling in summers 

The special trains will be operated between Secunderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Srikakulam Road, Secunderabad-Narsapur, Hyderabad-Tirupati, Kakinada Town-Secunderabad and Kanpur Central-Kacheguda to clear the extra rush of passengers

