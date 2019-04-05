Take ‘Sankalpa’ on Ugadi to defeat YSRC: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that there was a wife and husband relationship between BJP and YSR Congress, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon people to teach a fitting lesson to the conspirators in the elections.

Observing that the clandestine understanding among the BJP, YSRC and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was slowly getting unravelled and the masks were set to come off, he wanted the three parties to wage a united fight openly against the TDP in the elections, which has people’s support.

He appealed to the people to take ‘Sankalpa’ on April 6 on the occasion of Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day) and pray the gods on March 7 to put the anti-development forces at bay. On April 8, Naidu wanted the people to organise rallies in support of TDP.

Addressing election meetings in Prakasam and Guntur districts on Thursday, Naidu underscored the need for defeating YSRC in the elections for the development of Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to the people to come forward and participate in the fight against the opposition for the bright future of the State.

“If we give power to such anti-development forces, AP will become another Bihar and go back three decades in development,’’ he said.

Referring to the Income Tax raids on TDP leaders, Naidu launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He challenged Modi to fight with the TDP directly instead of attacking opponents by using Central agencies.

“AP will not get justice under the Modi government. He is jealous of the development of AP. We should not allow him to continue in PM post. We will not give up the completion of Polavaram irrespective of financial support from the Centre,’’ he asserted.

Stating that BSP chief Mayawati favoured provision of Special Category Status to AP as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State, he accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of working against the interests of the State. KCR was humiliating the people of AP by making fun of their food habits, he said.

“What connection KCR has with Polavaram project? He maintains that Bhadrachalam will inundate due to completion of Polavaram irrigation project. If needed, we will take Bhadrachalam come what may,” Naidu said.

As part of his election promises, Naidu announced to give smartphones and two LPG refill cylinders free of cost to one crore women in the State.