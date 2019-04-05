YSR Congress campaign gains steam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leaders are touring all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State to make people aware of Navaratnalu. On March 24, the YSRC launched Jagan Anna Kanuka campaign through which the party aims to take its message and Jagan’s Navaratnalu to each and every house in the State. Under this campaign, each YSRC MLA candidate, with the help of booth committee members and volunteers, will visit the doorstep of every house in their respective Assembly constituencies.

This is to establish a direct connect, with not just the voters, but also with booth workers. Through Jagan Anna Pilupu, Jagan’s aim was to reach out and establish a network of neutral influencers, who would not only act as a communication bridge between Jagan and the voters, but also provide inputs to help him prepare a blueprint for his governance. Whereas, Samara Sankaravams were meetings with booth-level workers.