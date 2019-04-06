After Arvind Kejriwal & Mamata, HD Deve Gowda to bat for TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Delhi and West Bengal Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, now it is the turn of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to campaign for TDP. Naidu was playing an active role in uniting all the non-BJP parties at the national level. He is also roping in national leaders for electioneering on behalf of TDP in the State.

While Kejriwal and Mamata already participated in the election rallies in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Deve Gowda will participate in a series of public meetings in West Godavari and Krishna districts on April 8. Gowda will address the public meetings at Tanuku and Unguturu in West Godavari district and at Tiruvuru, Pamarru and Pedana Assembly constituencies in Krishna district on Monday.