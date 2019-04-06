Cleaning of canals, healthcare top on PVP’s agenda for development of Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Potluri V Prasad, the Vijayawada born and bred industrialist, who is donning the hat of a politician as the YSRC Lok Sabha candidate from the city, is quite confident that he would become one of the best parliamentarians in South India, given a chance. While asserting that he would continue to do everything in his capacity -- which, he says, he has been doing for decades already -- as a common man, if the election results were to be different from his expectations, he prepared a meticulous five-year plan to make Vijayawada a vibrant, more entertaining, more welcoming and a more robust city.

Strengthening the academic and social infrastructure is on top of PVP’s agenda. But, cleaning of the three canals and Budameru, and revamping the healthcare facilities in the city are two of his passions, he notes. “Multiple women, who just delivered babies, were using the same beds. It has been the same saga for 30 years,” he recalls his experience of visiting the Government General Hospital in the city.

“Similarly, there is a need to set up water treatment plants near the canals. Drain water gushes into the houses of people living near Budameru. And, in a city, which is on the banks of River Krishna, drinking water availability is a problem,” he explains, after visiting the every nook and corner of the city.

His manifesto for the Vijayawada parliamentary segment is designed to address the issues of the public. “The entire agenda we’ve put together addresses what people want,” he asserts.

Besides addressing the basic issues, PVP, who is also into entertainment industry, has grand plans to make Vijayawada an event and film capital. “We can try and bring Sunburn Festival or the Goa Film Festival and make the city a vibrant one,” he says, stressing on the need to have a distributive development across the constituency.

When asked if the Rs 70 lakh expenditure limit for Lok Sabha polls was practical, PVP replies in negative. “It is a fundamental issue. The Election Commission of India should be practical and the budget should be higher. That said, I would advocate for transparency and I am going to comply with the laws of the land,” he remarks.

The YSRC candidate is also quite clear about the ‘smear campaign’ being done against him. “I am not going to address the smear campaign and deviate from talking about development. Every penny I earned is clean and can be verified,” he clarifies.

“I’ll be one of the few public representatives, given a chance, that the constituency will be proud of. I’ll be one of the finest parliamentarians in South India, who’ll be effective and whose efficacy would be talked out as one of the brilliant communicators and someone with great degree of integrity,” he asserts. But, is five years sufficient for his plans to materialise? “Five years is too short a time to make a material change. But, as long as you are in progressive path, the momentum can be built up,” he signs off.