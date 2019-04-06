Home Cities Vijayawada

IMD issues hailstorm warning for 24 hours

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy hailstorms for the 24 hours over North coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 06th April 2019

Children use umbrellas for protection from direct sunlight, as temperature touches 41 degree Celsius in State on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA:   Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy hailstorms for the 24 hours over North coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, showers with gusty winds are probable in the coastal part of the State due to a cyclonic circulation of winds moving across north Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Places such as Kaviti, Ichchapuram, and Kanchali mandals of Srikakulam district received thundershowers with gusty winds, which resulted in a dip in daytime temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the coastal region, Godavari, and East Godavari districts on Friday.

The highest recorded temperature on the day was 41 degree Celsius in Anantapur while Kadapa, Kurnool, and Nandyal experienced the highest temperature of 40 degree Celsius. The warning stated that winds are strong and hailstorms are likely in 24 hours in North coastal part of the State.

