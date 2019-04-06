Jagan Mohan Reddy promises free healthcare to poor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of Ugadi, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Universal Health Cards would be issued for free healthcare access to the poor and middle-class if his party, the YSR Congress, is voted to power. Jagan made the announcement during an election rally in Guntur on Friday. The proposed scheme, on the lines of Arogyasri, is also applicable to employees.

Under it, any individual with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh will benefit. The Universal Health Cards will cover medical expenses over Rs 1,000 and the scheme will be personally monitored by Jagan himself.

He also announced to fill all vacant posts in the govt depts and introduce a legislation in the very first Assembly session post elections.