Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu failed to develop even his own segment: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

He also lashed out at Naidu for reneging on several of the 119 promises made to the backward castes, who make for most of the population in the constituency, during 2014 elections.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy during a public meeting at Kuppam-chittor district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up his election campaign, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a diatribe against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the latter’s home turf in Kuppam. Calling Naidu an opportunist, Jagan alleged that Naidu failed to develop the constituency on several social fronts despite representing it for 30 years, of which he served as the Chief Minister for 14 years. He also promised to make Chandramouli, the YSRC MLA candidate from Kuppam, a minister, if the people give their mandate in the ensuing elections.

“While the average literacy rate of the State is 67 per cent, Kuppam has a literacy rate of 61.08 per cent. This despite Naidu representing the constituency for three decades and being the CM for 14 years,” he said, recalling that Kuppam did not have a degree college or a polytechnic until his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had become the CM. He also claimed that Naidu failed to provide nine-hour power supply to the farmers of the constituency, who are mostly reliable on borewells.

“What did Naidu do for the constituency? He did not even think about Palar project. It was YSR, who had taken it up. But, Naidu, fearing that there would be no future for him if the project is completed, colluded with the Tamil Nadu government to halt the works,” he alleged.

He also lashed out at Naidu for reneging on several of the 119 promises made to the backward castes, who make for most of the population in the constituency, during 2014 elections. The Opposition leader also appealed to the people to reject the dynastic rule of the TDP. “As the election day is inching closer, the TDP leaders will dole out `3,000 per hour. I appeal you to not fall for it as I promise to bring the YSR rule back,” he said, elaborating the Navaratnas his party assured to give, if elected to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp