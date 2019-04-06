Chandrababu Naidu failed to develop even his own segment: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up his election campaign, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a diatribe against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the latter’s home turf in Kuppam. Calling Naidu an opportunist, Jagan alleged that Naidu failed to develop the constituency on several social fronts despite representing it for 30 years, of which he served as the Chief Minister for 14 years. He also promised to make Chandramouli, the YSRC MLA candidate from Kuppam, a minister, if the people give their mandate in the ensuing elections.

“While the average literacy rate of the State is 67 per cent, Kuppam has a literacy rate of 61.08 per cent. This despite Naidu representing the constituency for three decades and being the CM for 14 years,” he said, recalling that Kuppam did not have a degree college or a polytechnic until his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had become the CM. He also claimed that Naidu failed to provide nine-hour power supply to the farmers of the constituency, who are mostly reliable on borewells.

“What did Naidu do for the constituency? He did not even think about Palar project. It was YSR, who had taken it up. But, Naidu, fearing that there would be no future for him if the project is completed, colluded with the Tamil Nadu government to halt the works,” he alleged.

He also lashed out at Naidu for reneging on several of the 119 promises made to the backward castes, who make for most of the population in the constituency, during 2014 elections. The Opposition leader also appealed to the people to reject the dynastic rule of the TDP. “As the election day is inching closer, the TDP leaders will dole out `3,000 per hour. I appeal you to not fall for it as I promise to bring the YSR rule back,” he said, elaborating the Navaratnas his party assured to give, if elected to power.