Somu targets PK for ‘playing double game’

Published: 06th April 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   BJP election management committee chairman and MLC Somu Veerraju has slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan alleging that the latter was playing a double game to claim power in the State. He blamed the actor-turned-politician for the political disparities in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the BJP MLC said, “We proposed that the BJP and the Jana Sena could fight the 2014 elections together. But, Pawan Kalyan insisted that we worked with the TDP. That is the reason that the people are bearing the brunt of the TDP’s corrupt governance. Had only BJP and Jana Sena partnered back then, there wouldn’t have been this disorder now,” he said.

He further lashed out at Pawan Kalyan stating that the latter failed to live up to the promise of questioning the ruling government. “He said he entered politics to question the misgovernance. But, he seems to be playing a double game in the elections. He is working to benefit a few people. However, after receiving backlash from his own community, he started criticising Naidu.”

