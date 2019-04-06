Home Cities Vijayawada

Students suffer as engg colleges withhold certificates to recover fee

 Engineering colleges across the State have reportedly been withholding  the certificates of their former students. 

Published: 06th April 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Engineering colleges across the State have reportedly been withholding  the certificates of their former students. “I sat in my college for hours to get my certificates. The management first said they were being processed, then they said that I had some dues pending. To my knowledge, I had no pending dues, by I had to pay the management `2,000 to get my certificates,” said N Revathi (name changed), a student of a private engineering college in Krishna district. 

In some cases, due to a delay in fee reimbursement by the government to the college, the students are made to clear the dues before they can secure the certificates. In the other, colleges are deliberately delaying the process in order to force the students to apply through ‘tatkal’. For each ‘tatkal’ application, the student has to pay a sum of money to the management, after which their certificates are processed quickly and handed over to them.

Students who have been exploited in an aforementioned manner have approached the University officials or the officials of Council of Higher Education, only to find that they are unaware of the exploitation going on in their university.  N Venkat Reddy, a student who recently completed his graduation and secured a job in Hyderabad, says, “I have been waiting for more than three months for my certificates.

Every Saturday, I visit the college and wait until noon, but the college authority gives no response to my application. If I am to file a complaint against them, then I have to travel all the way to JNTU in Kakinada, which is very inconvenient.”Meanwhile, officials of the Higher Education department are stating that they are unaware of this practice.

