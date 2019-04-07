Fragrance that costs a fortune: Vijayawada’s flower business blooms in election season 

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections scheduled on April 11, florists at Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Flower Market are doing brisk business as the supporters of various political parties are placing bulk orders for gajamala (huge garlands) and bouquets to greet their leaders during campaign.

With this, the prices of all varieties of flowers have increased by Rs 50-Rs 100. Since April 1, the market procured about 800 tonnes of flowers, including roses, chrysanthemums, lilies and jasmine, against the 450 tonnes procured last week. Sd Sheriff, a flower vendor, told TNIE that sales increased by nearly two times after the leaders filed their nominations.

Talking about the reasons behind the increase in demand and prices of flowers, he said he was grateful to the supporters of various political parties for competing among themselves in placing bulk orders for garlands.

Marigold, which is normally sold at Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg, now costs Rs 80-Rs 100 per kg, depending on the size of the flowers. Roses are being sold at Rs 300 per kg as against Rs 30-Rs 50 per kg, Sheriff said.

“Garlands made of marigold have been the hot favourite among most of the politicians. But now, the supporters of YSR Congress Party ordering special ‘gajamala’ with flowers suiting their party flag colour. As finding the flowers in such colours is not possible we are using artificial sprays to bring desired colour to the garlands,’’ said Sk Munwar Basha, another florist. For the last one week, we have been receiving bulk orders from supporters of YSRCP across the district to make 30 gajamalas of above 50 kg each to greet their leaders during poll campaign. Each garland is being sold at Rs 8,000, he added.

Expressing concern over the increase in prices of flowers, a housewife B Krishnaveni said that usually during the festive season, florists would increase the prices by a margin of Rs 20-Rs 40 per kg when compared to normal days. Coinciding with polls, rose, lily and chrysanthemums which were used for decorative purpose and pooja are being sold at exorbitant prices, she said adding that with no option left she purchased all varieties of flowers in nominal quantity.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Flower Market president Shaik Jani said that market procures lion share of flowers from the gardens near Tadepalle in Guntur district and other neighbouring districts. Even though, the business is going on at a brisk pace during the season, shortage of labourers at the gardens to procure the stocks has made flowers dear to common man. Majority of the labourers in rural areas are opting to take part in election campaign to make quick bucks, besides working in the gardens, he said.

“We are expecting the business to improve further as Sri Rama Navami falls in the same month,’’ Jani added.