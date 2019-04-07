Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer protection kits for Vijayawada cops

Published: 07th April 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to beat the heat this summer, the traffic police of Vijayawada on Saturday were given summer protection kits containing an insulated water bottle, goggles, ORS packets, Glucose powder and disposable nose masks. 

City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao distributed 450 summer protection kits to traffic police, special police, Stree Shakthi teams and home guards in commissioner’s office and told all the staff to work with commitment at duty points assigned to them.

Addressing the officials, he said the summer kits to the cops will help save themselves from the scorching heat and dehydration. “It’s difficult for the traffic police to work in oppressive heat conditions, especially in a city like Vijayawada,” said the top cop.

