Ugadi fest celebrated with fervour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Scores of devotees especially women and children thronged Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri to participate in the Akhanda Lalitha Sahasranamam and Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised by the devasthanam in connection with Ugadi festival on Saturday. Devotees were allowed to have darshan of the Goddess after performing pushparchana.

Later, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) priest T Venkata Krishna read out almanac in which temple executive officer V Koteswaramma, trust board committee chairman Y Gowranga Babu and others were present on the occasion.