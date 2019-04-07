Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man fills water pits to quench thirst of stray animals this summer

With IMD warning about heat wave across the State, stray animals were found wandering on roads in search of water.

A thirsty Indian palm squirrel finds a pot of water by a field in Bhubaneswar. (Biswanath Swain | EPS)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With IMD warning about heat wave across the State, stray animals were found wandering on roads in search of water. To quench the thirst of animals this summer, a man from Vijayawada has been filling water pits built for stray animals.

“A few years ago, I used to fill the water pits twice a day. But over a period of time, volunteers and residents have come forward to do their part,” said Vijayawada-based M Venkateswarlu, founder of Indian Institute of Jeeva Karunya and Research Centre. “Now I fill the water pits only once a day as the volunteers and residents have taken up the responsibility of filling it throughout the day,” he added. 

“Every year stray animals die either during summer or in the rainy season as they drink contaminated water,” said Venkateswarlu. Venkateswarlu along with his team has been doing selfless service for the past six years. They are filling more than 150 tanks at various locations such as Bhavanipuram, HB Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Lenin Centre, SN Puram, etc. 

Each day two people take up the work - one would clean the water pits and the other would fill them. The NGO also treats the stray dogs suffering from fever, small pox, paralysis, cancer etc. “After the treatment we release the stray dogs from where we had brought them,” said Sai Manikant, one of the volunteers. When asked about the expenses he said, “Majority of our expenses are met by the donations and funds we get. In the last year we had spent nearly `50,000.” Venkateswarlu urged the residents to look after stray dogs in their locality.

Workshop on how to catch strays

G Rajasekhar, a veterinary doctor from Rajahmundry will conduct a day-long workshop on Sunday on how to catch stray dogs in a humane manner.

