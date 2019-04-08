Nandamuri Balakrishna thrashes TD worker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna showed his short-temper, when he thrashed a TDP worker for obstructing his campaign vehicle. The incident happened at Gurla in Chipurupalle Assembly segment in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

An over-enthusiastic party worker started dancing in front of TDP star campaigner’s vehicle. Losing his cool, Balayya got down from the vehicle and punched the dancing youth twice before getting back on to his vehicle. For a few seconds, everyone was shocked and the unfortunate worker was taken aside by others and the election canvassing continued.