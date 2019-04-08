Beat TD, end family rule: Yogi Adityanath to voters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been roped in by the State BJP as its star campaigner, has come down heavily on the TDP, accusing it of opportunistic politics. He appealed to the people to decimate the TDP and the Congress in the elections so as to put an end to dynastic and corrupt governance.

Alleging that the TDP indulged in corruption in the implementation of various Central initiatives and State projects, the UP CM, in a public meeting held at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Sunday, said that the agenda of Naidu’s party was promoting his own family.

“TDP, TRS and Congress are ruled by families. Their priority is not the nation’s welfare or safety, but their own development,” he said. He further recalled that one of the dreams of TDP founder NT Rama Rao was to see a Congress-free country.

“But, by partnering with the grand old party, the TDP is now doing opportunistic politics. They don’t have any developmental policies. These parties are encouraging and provoking terrorist outfits for their own personal gains,” he alleged.

Adityanath, who kept his speech for under 20 minutes, also observed that a party worker can reach top positions in the BJP, unlike in the TDP and Congress.

“Take the examples of Venkaiah Naidu or Narendra Modi, in our party, a booth-level worker can become party heads. But, in the TDP, after Naidu, it will be his son who will lead the party. Similarly, in the Congress, after Sonia Gandhi, it was Rahul Gandhi, and after Rahul, it will be someone from the Gandhi family,” the UP Chief Minister noted.

He listed the projects sanctioned and taken up by the BJP-led Centre in Chittoor district and AP in the last five years. He explained how the Central government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and others have helped the beneficiaries.