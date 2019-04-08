Cash flows like water in Lok Sabha, assembly elections in Andhra

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections in the State have become a megabuck event with candidates pumping money like never before into electioneering. On the ground, reports suggest that a Lok Sabha candidate could end up spending upwards of Rs 100 crore, while the figure is somewhere over Rs 30 crore for an Assembly seat aspirant.

Senior politicians from different parties TNIE spoke to opine that cash and other goodies being seized by the police across the State are just tip of the iceberg and say the last two days before the State goes to polls on April 11 could see the free flow of money and liquor.

The Election Commission has already expressed the fear that Andhra Pradesh could top the charts in terms of money flow this time. From March 10, when the model code came into force, till April 6, a total of Rs 108 crore cash has been seized in different parts of the State.

A senior politician, on condition of anonymity, explained that election expenditure is seen as an “investment” by businessmen, contractors and entrepreneurs who have entered the poll fray.

“Candidates are selected based on their financial soundness. An MP candidate is also expected to bear a part of the expenses of the MLA contestants under his/her segment and work for their victory too,’’ he said, pointing at the reason for the high expenditure of an MP candidate.

“The expenditure would be a little less if it is an urban segment,’’ another politician observed. On record, though, every contestant TNIE contacted maintained that he was spending well within the limits imposed by the Election Commission -- Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha segment and Rs 28 lakh for an Assembly constituency.

The actual expenditure differs from constituency to constituency. Take for instance, the Ongole MP seat, which is witnessing a keen contest between a businessman and a Cabinet minister — YSRC’s Magunta Srinivas Reddy and the ruling TDP’s Siddha Raghava Rao.

According to a conservative estimate and people close to the candidates, the minimum expenditure on each Assembly segment falling in the Parliamentary constituency is a staggering Rs 20 crore.

“As the Lok Sabha constituency has seven Assembly seats, the total expenditure comes to nearly Rs 140 crore,’’ a source explained the math. The Assembly candidates, on the other hand, have to spend nearly Rs 30 crore each, it is learnt.

“Apart from the money spent by MP candidates, Assembly contestants have to shell out money from his/her pocket,’’ one leader said.

When contacted, Magunta Srinivas Reddy said he was spending money within the limits prescribed by the Election Commission guidelines. “Every penny is accounted for in the documents submitted to the officials concerned,’’ he said. His rival Sidda Raghava Rao was not available for his comment as he was busy electioneering.

In the Ongole Assembly segment, the stakes are likely to go up as the D-Day nears. “Across the Assembly segments in Prakasam district, the candidates are likely to spend at least Rs 2,000 for a vote. The situation in the Ongole Assembly segment, however, is different. With the two rival candidates taking the election as a prestige issue, they may raise the stakes and spend Rs 3,500 for a vote,’’ another leader observed.

A politico in Visakhapatnam, who did not wish to be named, claimed that the high command of a party agreed to financially support a candidate from the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting in Gajuwaka and he faces YSRC’s T Nagi Reddy and sitting TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

“The seat has assumed a lot of significance and the stakes have reached new heights. The election here has become an expensive affair,’’ one of the candidates admitted on condition of anonymity. The candidate had to dispose of his lands in Old Gajuwaka area to fund his election campaign.

The situation is no different in the Rayalaseema region too. For Anantapur MP seat, one of the candidates, it is learnt, is not hesitating to spend more than Rs 100 crore.

“Not just the voters, money has to be spent on ‘attracting’ second-rung leaders of the opposition party as well,’’ a political observer pointed out.

The candidates, who claim they are not pumping money into the election, however, point fingers at their opponents.

YSRC candidate in the Anantapur Lok Sabha fray Talari Rangaiah alleges that his TDP rival JC Pavan Reddy is splurging money and using muscle power to win the election. But he is confident of winning with over one lakh majority.

In East Godavari district, according to a conservative estimate, an MP candidate is reportedly spending over Rs 80 crore.

“A candidate spends more than Rs 10 lakh on the nomination day itself for mobilisation of people and related expenses. For the next 20-odd days of the campaign, the expenditure runs into a couple of crores a day at the minimum,’’ a leader from Kakinada said.

The major part is spent just days before elections.

“A candidate has to pay cash and spend on liquor and other allurements,’’ he added.

The Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district too has been in the news for free flow of cash and goodies. With none other than IT Minister and Nara scion Lokesh in the fray against sitting YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the voters in this Assembly segment are being lured with freebies apart from cash.

In nearby Vijayawada too, money is changing hands. Asked for his comments, YSRC’s Vijayawada MP candidate Potluri Vara Prasad, one of the richest politicians in the poll fray, said, “As per the guidelines of the ECI, we are carrying on our campaign through digital platforms and campaigning vehicles to highlight our party vision and development activities in the constituency.’’

PVP maintains that people are no more willing to ruin their future by taking freebies to cast their vote.