In Gajuwaka, contest is between an actor and local hero: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing a well-attended gathering in Gajuwaka, Jagan lashed out at his bete noire Naidu.

Published: 08th April 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said the fight in Gajuwaka constituency, from where Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting, is between an actor and a local hero (referring to the YSRC candidate). Jagan said the actor, after working along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for four years, gave an impression one year before the elections that he snapped ties with the latter.

“People should understand that they are still working together and conspiring against the YSRC,” he said.

Addressing a well-attended gathering in Gajuwaka, Jagan lashed out at his bete noire Naidu. “The contest here (in Gajuwaka) is between an actor and a local hero. The local hero was available day and night to you all these days. All these five years, as an Opposition, we fought against the government. He staged dharnas and sat on hunger strike for you and several cases were booked against him for fighting for you,’’ Jagan said. Further to make a point that the JSP and TDP are working hand in glove, Jagan said that TDP flags were seen at Pawan Kalyan’s rally while the latter filed his nomination.

“For four years, the actor was supporting Naidu. One year before the elections, the actor snapped ties with Naidu and they are giving an impression that there is no more pact between the two parties,’’ Jagan said. The YSRC leader added that the Naidu government had registered 22 cases against him for fighting against the misdeeds of the government. Jagan said his father YSR had stopped the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by taking up the issue with the Centre.

“In Visakhapatnam district, the State government had suppressed the agitations for Special Category Status. When I, as an Opposition leader, wanted to stage a protest, I was stopped at the Visakhapatnam airport itself and I was sent back,’’ Jagan said. In the same airport premises, I came under knife attack, he pointed out.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Gajuwaka Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

