N Chandrababu Naidu keeps up tirade against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narendra Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continued his tirade against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao while addressing eight election rallies and road shows in Krishna, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts.

Naidu’s rival Jagan confined himself to four election rallies while Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addressed three meetings despite his ill health due to dehydration. Starting his election campaign on Sunday from Nandigama in Krishna district, the TDP chief went hammer and tongs against KCR, Jagan and Modi. Accusing KCR of conspiring against Andhra Pradesh fearing Amaravati would outshine Hyderabad in the coming days, Naidu said through Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TRS chief wanted to dictate terms to Andhra Pradesh.

“Should we allow it? Where is your self-respect? The TDP will never allow KCR’s conspiracies against Andhra people to succeed,” he thundered. “The TDP will ensure that 20 more cities like Hyderabads are built in AP and capital city Amaravati is developed in such a way that it will be the envy of everybody.”

He recalled how KCR called people of Andhras dogs and demons and instigating people in Telangana to chase them away from Hyderabad. “Should we allow it? Never,” he asserted. Accusing KCR of creating obstacles to Polavaram project construction, he claimed Bhadrachalam originally belonged to Andhra Pradesh and demanded that the Telangana CM give it back to the State.

He alleged that KCR and Jagan had a caretaker and backer in Narendra Modi, who ‘betrayed’ people of Andhra Pradesh by not giving Special Status. “All that he gave Andhra Pradesh was mud and water. He wants to control the State through Jagan and KCR and it should not be allowed to happen,” he declared.

Naidu also found fault with the Election Commission and said first they changed the collector and two SPs, then they removed Intelligence chief and now they replaced the Chief Secretary. Blaming Modi for I-T and ED raids in the State, he demanded to know who was he to order them after election notification was issued.

Describing the YSRC as a party of criminals, Naidu gave details of various cases being faced by its candidates and urged people not to give their mandate to such a party. Detailing various welfare measures introduced by the TDP government, Naidu exuded confidence of receiving unwavering support from elderly and women. Farmers are also with the TDP and Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation would change the face of uplands in Krishna district, he said.