‘Nari for Nara’ backs N Chandrababu Naidu as CM again

Published: 08th April 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A programme with the slogan “Nari for Nara (Nara Kosam Nari Lokam)” was organised in the city on Sunday. A large number of women from all walks of life participated in the programme. Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, participated in the programme as a chief guest, which was organised by Jogulamba Prasad, an entrepreneur, and others. The speakers underlined the need for making Naidu CM again for the development of the State.

KC Chekuri, Government of Andhra Pradesh Special Representative, USA and Canada, said, “Naidu is an inspiration for people of all age groups. The Chief Minister is striving to improve the standard of living of people. Now, he is on a mission to get global recognition for Amaravati and showcase the mettle of Andhra people to the world.”

Pop singer Smita and her daughter Shivi released a short film on the role of ‘Daughter of the Soil’ to highlight the development achieved by the State in the last five years under Naidu’s regime. 

